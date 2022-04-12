National Bank of Canada FI Takes $31,000 Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvve by 82.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuvve by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NVVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NVVE stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.75. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative net margin of 643.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

