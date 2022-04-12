National Bank of Canada FI Takes $28,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

