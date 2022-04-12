National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,700 Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

OWNS stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

