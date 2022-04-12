National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,475,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,444.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,489.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,645.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

