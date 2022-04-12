National Bank of Canada FI Invests $32,000 in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

