National Bank of Canada FI Invests $31,000 in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after buying an additional 7,168,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BPMP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.