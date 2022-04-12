National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

FVAL opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

