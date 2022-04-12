National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 464,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

