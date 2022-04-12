National Bank Financial Raises Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.80

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, lowered Josemaria Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of JOSMF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Josemaria Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
