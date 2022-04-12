National Bank Financial Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.20.

TSE LB opened at C$41.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.94%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

