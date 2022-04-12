National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the year.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

BTG stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $7,326,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,659,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.