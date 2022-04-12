Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,999 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $140,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $54,768.66.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Natera by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

