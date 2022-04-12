Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,999 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $140,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $54,768.66.
- On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10.
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Natera by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
