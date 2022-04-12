Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,999 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $54,768.66.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after purchasing an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

