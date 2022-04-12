MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 7%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. 1,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 243,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $999.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

