MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.14. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 316,882 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23.
MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)
