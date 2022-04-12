MurAll (PAINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,896.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $58,896.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,012,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

