MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.88.

MTY opened at C$55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.09. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.90 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

