Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.