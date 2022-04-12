MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.22 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $137.38 million and approximately $34.22 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

