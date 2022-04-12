Morgan Stanley Trims Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price to €71.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($81.58) to €62.40 ($67.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.20) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.06.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $44.03 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

