Morgan Stanley Raises Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 482.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.57.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.09. 30,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,931. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.98. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

