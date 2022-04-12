Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.07 billion to $60.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.81 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,277,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.