Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $338.22

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.22 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 298.50 ($3.89). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 328,197 shares trading hands.

MGAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400 ($5.21).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a market cap of £863.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

