Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $338.22

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.22 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 298.50 ($3.89). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 328,197 shares trading hands.
MGAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400 ($5.21).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a market cap of £863.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.77.
In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
Read More
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.