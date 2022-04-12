Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $59.37 or 0.00147869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $231.84 million and $30.20 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.87 or 0.07556476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.08 or 0.99947288 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,304,276 coins and its circulating supply is 3,905,126 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

