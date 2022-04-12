MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.25

MONK (MONK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $20,780.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003762 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 252.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015977 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

