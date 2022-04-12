Mizuho Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $41.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.55.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 3.18.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.