Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 980 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. 60,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.