Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 287 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in General Electric by 913.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in General Electric by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 117,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.35. 79,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,796. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

