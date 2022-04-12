Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.12 on Tuesday, hitting $590.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $596.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

