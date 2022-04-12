Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $345,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,147,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.43. 109,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.16 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

