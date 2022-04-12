Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $109,000 Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

