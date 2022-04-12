Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $269,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.72. 4,483,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,668,800. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average of $369.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

