Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $119,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $147.65. 15,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,321. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

