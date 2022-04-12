Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys Shares of 1,369 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 88,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.