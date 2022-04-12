Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after buying an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

