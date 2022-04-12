Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average is $349.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

