Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $80.58 or 0.00203599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $190,612.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.55 or 0.07493218 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,545.21 or 0.99921079 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 88,356 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.