Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. 1,673,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,845,144. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

