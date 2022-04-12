Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BATS JAMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,055 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.