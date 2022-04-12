Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $692,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.