Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

STZ stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

