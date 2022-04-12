Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

IWY traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.78. 91,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.94. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

