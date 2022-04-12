Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,059 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

