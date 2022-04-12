MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:INKT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

MiNK Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. MiNK Therapeutics had issued 3,333,334 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,008 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of MiNK Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

INKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

