MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 13th. MiNK Therapeutics had issued 3,333,334 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,008 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

INKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

INKT stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

