Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTRS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

UTRS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 25,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.