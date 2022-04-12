MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 13,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 491,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

