Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.