Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $68,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

