Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,365 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.